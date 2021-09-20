20 Sep 2021 - Elizabeth Day In Conversation
|Published: 1st September 2021 20:10
Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to invite you to an evening in conversation with Elizabeth Day.
Synopsis
The most gripping psychological thriller of the year from Sunday Times bestselling author Elizabeth Day
Sometimes Marisa gets the fanciful notion that Kate has visited the house before. She makes herself at home without any self-consciousness. She puts her toothbrush right there in the master bathroom, on the shelf next to theirs.
In Jake, Marisa has found everything she's ever wanted. Then their new lodger Kate arrives.
Something about Kate isn't right. Is it the way she looks at Marisa's boyfriend? Sits too close on the sofa? Constantly asks about the baby they are trying for? Or is it all just in Marisa's head?
After all, that's what her Jake keeps telling her. And she trusts him - doesn't she?
But Marisa knows something is wrong. That the woman sleeping in their house will stop at nothing to get what she wants.
Marisa just doesn't know why.
How far will she go to find the answer - and how much is she willing to lose?
'A dark, sleek, ever-tightening spiral ...Completely, terrifyingly BRILLIANT' - Marian Keyes, author of Grown Ups.
‘Magpie is a clever, suspenseful read with a brilliant central pivot and a keen eye for relationships, including the toxic ones. A compelling, twisting read' - Matt Haig, author of The Midnight Library and The Comfort Book.
Tickets are £10, which is redeemable against the book, or £14.99 for the book and ticket.
The event will take place on Monday 20 September 2021, doors open 6.30pm for a 7pm start. The venue for this event is The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG
t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk
Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.
