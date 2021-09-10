10 Sep 2021 - Stan Boardman & Friends (Enemies) at Neston RBL
|Published: 8th September 2021 18:43
TBT Events proudly presents Stan Boardman & Friends (Enemies).
The hilarious Stan Boardman returns to Neston Royal British Legion and this time he's bringing a few friends (enemies) with him.
Tickets are limited and cost £15.
To purchase please message TBT Events on Facebook, call 07468563452, or by visiting the Club.
Neston RBL Opening Hours
Daily 7pm - midnight
Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.
Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm
Get in touch
Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB
t: 0151 336 4630
Comments
