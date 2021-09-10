10 Sep 2021 - Stan Boardman & Friends (Enemies) at Neston RBL

Published: 8th September 2021 18:43

TBT Events proudly presents Stan Boardman & Friends (Enemies).

The hilarious Stan Boardman returns to Neston Royal British Legion and this time he's bringing a few friends (enemies) with him.

Tickets are limited and cost £15.

To purchase please message TBT Events on Facebook, call 07468563452, or by visiting the Club.

This event will take place Friday 10 September 2021, doors open 7pm.

Non-members are always welcome!

Neston RBL Opening Hours

Daily 7pm - midnight

Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.

Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm

Get in touch

Neston Royal British Legion

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PB

t: 0151 336 4630

