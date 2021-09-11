11 Sep 2021 - Live Entertainment at Neston RBL
|Published: 10th September 2021 20:09
Saturday nights mean live entertainment at Neston Royal British Legion.
Special events coming up in September, at the Club.
Saturday 11 September 2021 - Joanna James - Terrific female vocal entertainer:
Neston RBL Opening Hours
Daily 7pm - midnight
Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.
Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm
Get in touch
Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB
t: 0151 336 4630
