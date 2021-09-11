  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
18 Sep 2021 - Live Entertainment at Neston RBL

Published: 10th September 2021 20:09

Saturday nights mean live entertainment at Neston Royal British Legion.

Special events coming up in September, at the Club.

Saturday 11 September 2021 - Joanna James - Terrific female vocal entertainer:

Joanna James
 
Saturday 18 September 2021 - Abba Amy - Superb Abba Solo:
 
Abba Amy
 
Saturday 25 September 2021 - The Return of the Searchin - Tickets are £10:
The Return of the Searchin
  Doors open 7pm, non-members are very welcome!
 
Neston Royal British Legion
 
Neston RBL Opening Hours

Daily 7pm - midnight
Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.
Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm

Get in touch

Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB

t: 0151 336 4630

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

 

