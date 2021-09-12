  • Bookmark this page

12 Sep 2021 - Community Pop-up café at Hadlow Road Station

Author: FHRS Published: 10th September 2021 20:49

A notice from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS).

Busy platform at the pop-up café.

Our fabulous FHRS pop-up café is back on the platform at Hadlow Road Station this Sunday and we'd love to see you.

Bacon batches, yummy cakes, tea, coffee and cold drinks all served by our wonderful volunteers in the picturesque setting of the 1950s at Hadlow Road Railway Station.

FHRS pop-up café should not be confused with the tricycle coffee and cake café service offered further along the platform.

10am - 1pm, Sunday 12th September
Hadlow Road Station, Willaston
Dog-friendly
Cash only

Every penny made from the café goes straight back into the restoration of the station.

FHRS is a community café, run by the community, for the community. Thank you so much for your continued support.

 

