7 Oct 2021 - On-campus Open Days Back at Wirral Met College

Published: 17th September 2021 13:45

Wirral Met is opening its doors to prospective students and you are invited.

On-campus open days are back and the first this academic year will be on
Thursday 7 October, 4.30 pm - 7 pm.

Wirral Met College

Book now to:

Discover the college's state-of-the-art facilities.

Receive free information and guidance
(financial support, learning support and careers advice).

Talk to specialist course tutors about different subject areas and your choice of career.

Chat with Student Ambassadors about college life.

Ask any questions and make an application.

With five specialist campuses offering a wide range of career-led courses for ages 16 and over, you are sure to find the right pathway for you!

Twelve Quays

Morpeth Dock, Shore Road, Birkenhead, CH41 1AG

- Animal management
- Art, Design, Creative Media and Music
- Automotive
- Childcare and Early Years
- Computing and IT
- Engineering
- Health and Social Care
- Science
- Social Studies

Conway Park

Europa Boulevard, Birkenhead, CH41 4NT

- British Sign Language
- English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)
- Hairdressing and beauty therapy
- Hospitality and culinary arts
- Skills for life and work
- Travel, tourism and aviation

Wirral Waters

Tower Road, Birkenhead, CH41 1AA

- Bricklaying
- Carpentry and joinery
- Electrical installation
- Painting and decorating
- Plumbing and gas
- Plastering
- Professional and digital construction

The Oval

Old Chester Road, Bebington, CH63 7LH

- Sports coaching and management
- Personal training
- Outdoor education
- Public services
- Uniformed services

Hamilton

Argyle Street, Birkenhead, CH41 6AY

- Access to higher education
- Accounting and professional studies
- Human resources (CIPD)
- Teacher training

Sign up today to secure your place!

 

 

