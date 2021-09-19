  • Bookmark this page

19 Sep 2021 - Wirral Classic Car Club @ Gordale

Author: John Cartlidge Published: 17th September 2021 13:44

Wirral Classic Car Club presenting their Wirral Tour and Show at Gordale Garden and Home Centre on Chester High Road.

Admission is free - Sunday 19th September 2021 - 11.30 am - 3.00 pm

Wirral Classic Car Show

If you're at a loose end this Sunday afternoon, pop down to Gordale Garden and Home Centre, to view around eighty cars and motorcycles on display, illustrating the history of motoring from 1907 - 1980. In addition will be our very welcome surprise guests of other vehicles of interest.

Earlier in the day, around 35 of the entered vehicles will also take part in a 20 mile tour of Wirral to wend their way to arrive at Gordale; the touring group will start from a top secret muster point and then amble along (in vehicle age order) to emerge by the Nags Head in Willaston at around 10.05am, along Hooton Road, then Benty Heath Lane, Raby Hall Road, Raby Mere and on to Thornton Hough then towards Brimstage, Gayton, Parkgate. The group will then continue through Neston, Ness, Burton and Puddington before joining the Chester High Road for the last short stretch to Gordale to arrive a bit after 11am.

Wirral Classic Car Club

If you see us about, do give us a wave.

Wirral Classic Car Club

Organised by Wirral Classic Car Club with the sponsorship and support of the proprietors and staff at Gordale, the vehicles (and the owners!) will be on display from 11.30 am until 3 pm. Please feel free to come along, ask questions and take photos. For the pre-entered vehicles, there will also be a formal judging and prizes awarded, including a special award for best ‘in period' dress of driver and passengers.

Wirral Classic Car Club

On your arrival at Gordale, please follow the directions given by the marshals.

Free admission for visitors, with plenty of parking, plus of course all the facilities, café and much to see at Gordale itself.

Wirral Classic Car Club

See you Sunday.

Gordale advertise the car rally.

 Gordale Garden and Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
CH64 8TF

