  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

21 Oct 2021 - Open Day at Neston Primary School

Published: 22nd September 2021 10:34

Neston Primary School extends a warm welcome to prospective parents and pupils, interested members of the community, current parents and pupils and friends of the school, to join us for our Open Day.

Learning at Neston Primary School.

"You did an exceptional job! Very much appreciate all your hard-work and assistance. Well done NPS teachers!"

"We believe that all of the staff put in a great effort during this difficult time! Thank you for all of your support. We couldn't recommend NPS more!''

"Absolutely delighted with the number and variety of after-school clubs provided since school has returned this cannot have been easy to achieve and it is appreciated."

- What our parents and carers think of NPS, quoted from our June 2021 survey. 

 Learning at Neston Primary School.

This is a fantastic opportunity to experience what Neston Primary School has to offer.

If you would like to book an appointment, please ring 0151 832 6251 or e-mail us admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk

There will be tours of the school, you'll see the children and staff at work.

Refreshments are available.

If this date is not convenient, please ring the school to arrange a visit at another time.

Learning at Neston Primary School.

Thursday 21st October 2021

9.30 - 11.30am

4.30 - 6.30pm

Neston Primary School

Neston Primary School
Burton Road
Neston
CH64 9RE
t: 0151 338 2500
e: admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies