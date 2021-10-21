21 Oct 2021 - Open Day at Neston Primary School

Neston Primary School extends a warm welcome to prospective parents and pupils, interested members of the community, current parents and pupils and friends of the school, to join us for our Open Day.

"You did an exceptional job! Very much appreciate all your hard-work and assistance. Well done NPS teachers!"

"We believe that all of the staff put in a great effort during this difficult time! Thank you for all of your support. We couldn't recommend NPS more!''

"Absolutely delighted with the number and variety of after-school clubs provided since school has returned this cannot have been easy to achieve and it is appreciated."

- What our parents and carers think of NPS, quoted from our June 2021 survey.

This is a fantastic opportunity to experience what Neston Primary School has to offer.

If you would like to book an appointment, please ring 0151 832 6251 or e-mail us admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk

There will be tours of the school, you'll see the children and staff at work.

Refreshments are available.

If this date is not convenient, please ring the school to arrange a visit at another time.

Thursday 21st October 2021

9.30 - 11.30am

4.30 - 6.30pm

Neston Primary School

Burton Road

Neston

CH64 9RE

t: 0151 338 2500

e: admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk

