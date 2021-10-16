16 Oct 2021 - Matt Baker In Conversation

Published: 22nd September 2021 13:59

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to welcome Matt Baker to Birkenhead School.



A celebration of the natural year, Matt Baker takes us on a journey through the seasons, his life on the farm and how the power and beauty of the countryside has made him who he is.

We are thrilled to announce this event, to be held at Bushell Hall, Birkenhead School, which will include a book signing.

Synopsis

Matt Baker is at his happiest on the farm.

Away from the bright lights of hosting our favourite television programmes, Countryfile, The One Show, Blue Peter and many more, he is often in the company of his family, dogs, array of sheep, Mediterranean miniature donkeys and a whole host of wildlife in the farm's ancient woodland.

Now, following the ever-changing seasons, Matt takes us on a journey with his family on the farm.

We see woodland animals emerge after a long winter of hibernation, hear the dawn chorus in the height of summer and see the preparations unfold for the harsh and wild winter months.

Peppered with hand drawn sketches, unforgettable moments from his TV career and stories of a landscape you'll fall in love with, Matt offers readers a touching insight into life on the farm, and how the power and beauty of the countryside can be an inspiration and source of joy for all of us.

Tickets are £20 including a copy of the book, or £10 which is redeemable against purchase of the book.

The event will take place on Saturday 16th October at 1pm.

The event will last approximately one hour followed by a book signing. Please note, only books purchased with your ticket can be signed.

The venue is Bushell Hall, Birkenhead School, 58 Beresford Road, Oxton, Wirral, CH43 2JD.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

