The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
11 Nov 2021 - Ollie Ollerton In Conversation

Published: 22nd September 2021 16:37

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to be in conversation with Ollie Ollerton, on publication day. 

We are thrilled to welcome Ollie Ollerton, number one bestselling author with his new Alex Abbott thriller All or Nothing, on publication day no less.

Ollie Ollerton

Synopsis

Revenge Is A Game You Can't Afford To Lose...

They say blood is thicker than water. They never mention alcohol.

Ex special-forces soldier Alex Abbott has a lead on the killer of his dead brother. If only he can stay off the booze long enough to hunt it down.

But the skeletons in Abbott's closet are mounting up faster than the bodies in their bags, and Abbott needs to get his focus back if he's going to get his revenge.

His pursuit takes him to the North of England, where Abbott infiltrates a local gang; forced to carry out jobs to maintain his cover. As he gains their trust he ventures deeper into the organisation uncovering a long-established, international network of rich, depraved thrill-seekers, with a sadistic side-hustle in child trafficking.

Can Abbott stay ahead of his quarry and keep those who matter to him safe? The answer will take Abbott into Eastern Europe, and a deadly game of cat and mouse where he will face a terrible choice between his past and his future; it's winner takes all and Abbott has everything to lose.

Tickets are £16.99 including a copy of the book, or £10 which is redeemable against purchase of the book.

REGISTER HERE

 The event will take place on Thursday 11th November, doors open 6.30pm for 7pm start.

The event will take place at Linghams Bookshop in Heswall.

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday. 

Linghams

