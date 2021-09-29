29 Sep 2021 - Memory Café at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 28th September 2021 10:24

The Blue Bicycle coffee shop is excited to welcome you to their monthly Memory Café, hosted by Dementia Together Wirral.

This Wednesday 29th September 3pm - 5pm, we are delighted to welcome back the wonderful volunteers from Dementia Wirral for our monthly Memory Café.

Pre-COVID, regular Memory Cafés at The Blue Bicycle were a popular fixture on the calendar, well attended by anyone affected by dementia and memory loss.

This month, we are joined by the lovely Chris and friends who will be playing the ukulele for us all to enjoy!

Everyone is welcome to join in for a relaxing afternoon of socialising and listening to the live music, and of course, our usual best-in-class coffee and cakes, served with a smile.

Offering social support and friendship across Wirral since 2017, Dementia Together Wirral can aid anyone living with or supporting someone with the condition.

The Blue Bicycle say: "Join us for informal chat and sharing of experience, no need to book. You can of course just come for a coffee and watch the interaction, to see if it is for you."

The monthly cafés happen on the last Wednesday of each month, 3pm - 5pm.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

