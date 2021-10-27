27 Oct 2021 - Memory Café at The Blue Bicycle

The Blue Bicycle coffee shop invite you to join Dementia Together Wirral for their monthly Memory Café.

Wednesday 27th October 3pm - 5pm, we are delighted to welcome back the wonderful volunteers from Dementia Wirral for our monthly Memory Café.

Pre-COVID, regular Memory Cafés at The Blue Bicycle were a popular fixture on the calendar, well attended by anyone affected by dementia and memory loss.

Everyone is welcome to join in for a relaxing afternoon of socialising and of course, our usual best-in-class coffee and cakes, served with a smile.

Offering social support and friendship across Wirral since 2017, Dementia Together Wirral can aid anyone living with or supporting someone with the condition.

The Blue Bicycle say: "Join us for informal chat and sharing of experience, no need to book. You can of course just come for a coffee and watch the interaction, to see if it is for you."

The monthly cafés happen on the last Wednesday of each month, 3pm - 5pm.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

