15 Nov 2021 - Nisha Katona Talks Mowgli Food for Real Life

Published: 1st October 2021 16:42

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to welcome back Queen of Curry Nisha Katona, to Birkenhead School.

Friend of the shop and one of our best selling cookbooks, we're delighted to be in conversation with Nisha Katona. Her food for real life: tasty and nutritious meals to whip up without fuss while juggling home, work and family. 

MOWGLI Cookbook.
 
Synopsis

This is the food Nisha Katona cooks at home: punchy, delicious and taking you from couch to curry in 30 minutes or less.

As always with Nisha's dishes, the focus is on big, bold flavours - achieved in these recipes with speed, simplicity and improvisation to avoid waste.

It's the way Nisha cooks every day and it's the way her grandmother and great-grandmother cooked with their small coal-fired stoves on Varanasi verandas.

Tantalize your tastebuds in 30 minutes or less with Quick Angry Tandoori or Mowgli Coleslaw Chicken Bowl, Ten-Minute Late-Night Kebabs or Keema Toasties, Bengali Fish Curry or Indian Fish Finger Sandwich, Rice Krispie Bhel Puri or Million Dollar Dahl.

Tickets are £25 including a copy of the book, or £15 which is redeemable against purchase of the book, on the night.

REGISTER HERE

 The event will take place on Monday 15th November at 7pm.

The venue is Bushell Hall, Birkenhead School, 58 Beresford Road, Oxton, Wirral, CH43 2JD.

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday. 

Linghams

