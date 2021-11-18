18 Nov 2021 - Andrew Cotter and Labradors Olive and Mabel

Published: 4th October 2021 14:51

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are huge fans of Andrew Cotter and of course, Olive and Mabel.

In 'DOG DAYS: A Year with Olive & Mabel', join Andrew Cotter as he takes you behind the scenes and into the pages of his diary to reveal just how extraordinary a year it has been, and what really happened after his lockdown superstar Labradors chewed up the internet and found it was quite tasty.

Synopsis

For Olive, Mabel and Andrew, the last year has been like no other. With normal work cancelled or scaled back for so long, it has been a time to take stock and share experiences - both the everyday and the decidedly odd - with Olive and Mabel. Here Andrew takes a sharply-observed and often hilarious walk through the strangest of days for all of us, reflecting on how precious our time really is, especially the time we have with our dogs.

With his two beautiful, comical, endlessly optimistic and eternally hungry dogs by his side, Olive, Mabel and Andrew have padded around from the Cheltenham Literary Festival to BBC Breakfast, from the studio with Chris Evans to an appearance on Good Morning America, and from obscurity to excited whispers of: "Is that really Olive & Mabel?" wherever they go. Not to mention the lucrative merchandise and advertising deals that were turned down by the dozen and the odd phone call from Hollywood.

Through it all, Olive and Mabel have always done exactly what they do best, being themselves and being there for Andrew - and for all of us who have loved watching their brilliant videos and following their progress online. If you're a fan of Olive, Mabel and Andrew, this funny, touching and extraordinary account of a year like no other is an unmissable treat.

Tickets are £20 and include a copy of the book.

The event will take place on Thursday 18th November, doors open 6.30pm for 7pm start, and will be held at Linghams Bookshop in Heswall.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.