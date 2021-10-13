  • Bookmark this page

13 Oct 2021 - Andrew Mackenzie's Jazz Quintessence

Published: 5th October 2021 20:54

The Parkgate Clubhouse presents Andrew MacKenzie's Jazz Quintessence, in Neston Music Festival's latest taster session.

Anrew MacKenzie performing.

Introducing Andrew MacKenzie on trombone and lead vocals, tenor Liam Byrne on saxophone and reeds, a different, but equally fabulous Andrew MacKenzie on guitar, Grant Russell on bass and Bill Buck hitting the drums.

Having been picked from the best in the North West of England and North Wales, this band could also be known as the All Stars, who play inspired and enjoyable jazz music that's in the mainstream.

There could be no Neston Music Festival in 2020 or 2021 and so this event is one of several taster concerts; a treat for your ears to get you looking forward to 2022's main event. See the nestonmusicfestival.org.uk website for more details.

Enjoy this evening of jazz on Wednesday 13th October 2021 at The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club on Station Road, Parkgate. Doors will open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are £10 each and can be purchased from the clubhouse or by calling 0151 336 4199. Alternatively, tickets will be available to purchase at the door, on the night.

 The Neston Club

The Parkgate Clubhouse
The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

 

 

