  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

8-10 Oct 2021 - Craft and Gift Fair at Gordale

Published: 6th October 2021 10:39

Wirral's Award-Winning Gordale Garden and Home Centre plays host to a fabulous Craft and Gift Fair this weekend.

 Craft and Gift Fair with Creative Crafts Association.

From Friday 8th to Sunday 10th October 2021 a wide range of crafts and gifts will be available to peruse and purchase, an ideal opportunity to pick up some Christmas presents.

Whether for yourself or a loved one, you are sure to find something among the wide range of quality crafts and stunning giftware from around the world, for example:

jewellery - soaps - crystal pictures - cushions and textiles - pictures - painted glass and fused glass - wood crafts - handbags and accessories - fairly traded crafts - soft toys - ladies clothing - speciality cheese - liqueurs - metal work - cross stitch - animal artwork - craft and sewing kits - plus lots more!

It's free admission to the marquee, which will be open Friday and Saturday 9.30am to 5pm and on Sunday 11am to 4.30pm.

This event is being organised by Creative Crafts Association (link opens Facebook).

 Autumn 2021 at Gordale Garden and Home Centre.

Gordale Garden and Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies