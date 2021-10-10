8-10 Oct 2021 - Craft and Gift Fair at Gordale

Published: 6th October 2021 10:39

Wirral's Award-Winning Gordale Garden and Home Centre plays host to a fabulous Craft and Gift Fair this weekend.

From Friday 8th to Sunday 10th October 2021 a wide range of crafts and gifts will be available to peruse and purchase, an ideal opportunity to pick up some Christmas presents.

Whether for yourself or a loved one, you are sure to find something among the wide range of quality crafts and stunning giftware from around the world, for example:

jewellery - soaps - crystal pictures - cushions and textiles - pictures - painted glass and fused glass - wood crafts - handbags and accessories - fairly traded crafts - soft toys - ladies clothing - speciality cheese - liqueurs - metal work - cross stitch - animal artwork - craft and sewing kits - plus lots more!

It's free admission to the marquee, which will be open Friday and Saturday 9.30am to 5pm and on Sunday 11am to 4.30pm.

This event is being organised by Creative Crafts Association (link opens Facebook).

Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Chester High Road

Burton

Neston

CH64 8TF

