  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Christmas in Neston 2021

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

20 Nov 2021 - Little Actors Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare's Dream

Published: 8th November 2021 20:34

Introducing the marvellous works of Shakespeare to an audience of aspiring little actors, this Neston based professional arts company is presenting a micro tour of rural communities, stopping off in Burton.

Shakespeare's Dream is an accessible, interactive and entertaining introduction into the works of William Shakespeare.

The play presents a combination of William Shakespeare's language and storytelling, with a modern analysis and context for a younger audience. Using puppets and a little audience participation, the skilled professional actors tell the story of how Shakespeare wrote ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream'.

Little Actors Theatre Company.

Award-winning writer Mike Lockley has included facts about the life and times of William Shakespeare, as well as relevant historical references. He will perform alongside celebrated, local actors Samantha Giblin, Fern Evans and Natasha Symms.

Speculating on the inspiration behind ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream', we meet William Shakespeare mulling over having writer's block, with his lead actor Richard Burbage.

Until William falls asleep, and whilst dozing, dreams up his next great work!

The tour will visit St Mary's Creative space in Chester on Saturday 6th November and West Kirby Arts Centre on Sunday 7th. To book for the show at Gladstone Village Hall, on Saturday 20th November at 4.30pm, please click through to the Eventbrite website.

Little Actors Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare's Dream.

Book Your Tickets Here

For further details on booking please contact 0151 336 4302, email mail@littleactorstheatre.com or alternatively, you may visit the Gladstone Village Hall website.

Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
CH64 5TH

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies