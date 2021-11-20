20 Nov 2021 - Little Actors Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare's Dream

Introducing the marvellous works of Shakespeare to an audience of aspiring little actors, this Neston based professional arts company is presenting a micro tour of rural communities, stopping off in Burton.

Shakespeare's Dream is an accessible, interactive and entertaining introduction into the works of William Shakespeare.

The play presents a combination of William Shakespeare's language and storytelling, with a modern analysis and context for a younger audience. Using puppets and a little audience participation, the skilled professional actors tell the story of how Shakespeare wrote ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream'.

Award-winning writer Mike Lockley has included facts about the life and times of William Shakespeare, as well as relevant historical references. He will perform alongside celebrated, local actors Samantha Giblin, Fern Evans and Natasha Symms.

Speculating on the inspiration behind ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream', we meet William Shakespeare mulling over having writer's block, with his lead actor Richard Burbage.

Until William falls asleep, and whilst dozing, dreams up his next great work!



The tour will visit St Mary's Creative space in Chester on Saturday 6th November and West Kirby Arts Centre on Sunday 7th. To book for the show at Gladstone Village Hall, on Saturday 20th November at 4.30pm, please click through to the Eventbrite website.

For further details on booking please contact 0151 336 4302, email mail@littleactorstheatre.com or alternatively, you may visit the Gladstone Village Hall website.

Gladstone Village Hall

The Village

Burton

CH64 5TH

