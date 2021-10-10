10 Oct 2021 - Forgotten Dreams and Brighter Futures: the Gala Concert for Wirral Arts Festival
With Edward Peak and Orchestra dell'Arte, exploring in music the places you may have missed recently and those you are looking forward to visiting again.
Happening at Heswall Hal, on Saturday 16th October at 7.30pm, you may book tickets via EventBrite at this link or by calling 07867 528034.Tickets are also available to buy in person at The Blue Bicycle coffee shop at The Cross in Neston town centre.
Tickets are £15 per person.
Heswall Hall
111 Telegraph Road
Heswall
Wirral
CH60 0AF
SatNav use CH60 4RH
