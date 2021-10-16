  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Map of Neston

16 Oct 2021 - Our Trace Bounces to Neston Royal British Legion

Published: 13th October 2021 11:02

We have the award winning comedienne Our Trace coming to Neston Royal British Legion on Saturday and this is a night you do not want to miss.

Ou Trace coming to Neston Royal British Legion.

With a clip of her show going viral on YouTube, Our Trace was invited to audition on Britain's Got Talent. Since then, she has gone from strength to strength and will have you in tears with laughter all night long.

As if that's not enough, top scouse comedian Gary Skyner Comedy will be on stage to get the show started, This man needs no introduction in Neston Legion!

Saturday 16th October

Non-members always welcome.  

Tickets are £15 and are available from the club, by contacting Tom on 07468 563452 or by messaging TBT Events on Facebook.

Neston Royal British Legion
Neston RBL Opening Hours

Daily 7pm - midnight
Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.
Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm

Get in touch

Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB

t: 0151 336 4630

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

 

Comments

