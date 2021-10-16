16 Oct 2021 - Our Trace Bounces to Neston Royal British Legion

Published: 13th October 2021 11:02

We have the award winning comedienne Our Trace coming to Neston Royal British Legion on Saturday and this is a night you do not want to miss.

With a clip of her show going viral on YouTube, Our Trace was invited to audition on Britain's Got Talent. Since then, she has gone from strength to strength and will have you in tears with laughter all night long.

As if that's not enough, top scouse comedian Gary Skyner Comedy will be on stage to get the show started, This man needs no introduction in Neston Legion!

Saturday 16th October

Non-members always welcome.

Tickets are £15 and are available from the club, by contacting Tom on 07468 563452 or by messaging TBT Events on Facebook.

Neston RBL Opening Hours

Daily 7pm - midnight

Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.

Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm

Get in touch

Neston Royal British Legion

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PB

t: 0151 336 4630

