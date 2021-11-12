12 Nov 2021 - An Evening with Liverpool Legend Phil Thompson
|Published: 13th October 2021 11:27
We are very excited to announce that Liverpool legend Phil Thompson is coming to Neston Royal British Legion on Friday 12th November.
Tommo is one of the greatest characters who has graced Liverpool's shirt and one of the most decorated players in English football history.
In 1979, he was part of a record-breaking back line that conceded only sixteen league goals.
The boyhood scouser captained the reds in 1981 when they won the European Cup in Paris against a strong Real Madrid side.
This event is a must for all football fans, not just Liverpool supporters.
We have the charming Alfie White hosting the evening while scouse funny man Gary Skyner will pack no punches and have you laughing all night long.
This night will be COVID compliant, with limited seats available in order to maintain social distancing. Get your tickets early to avoid disappointment.
Friday 12th November 2021
Non-members always welcome.
Tickets are available now, from £15. You may upgrade to a VIP experience to include reserved seating and a photograph with the main man. VIP tickets are £30 and as at today's date (13th October), there are only 5 remaining.
All tickets are available now, please contact Tom on 07468 563452 or message TBT Events on Facebook.
