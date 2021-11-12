12 Nov 2021 - An Evening with Liverpool Legend Phil Thompson

Tommo is one of the greatest characters who has graced Liverpool's shirt and one of the most decorated players in English football history.

In 1979, he was part of a record-breaking back line that conceded only sixteen league goals.

The boyhood scouser captained the reds in 1981 when they won the European Cup in Paris against a strong Real Madrid side.

This event is a must for all football fans, not just Liverpool supporters.

We have the charming Alfie White hosting the evening while scouse funny man Gary Skyner will pack no punches and have you laughing all night long.

This night will be COVID compliant, with limited seats available in order to maintain social distancing. Get your tickets early to avoid disappointment.