Neston

Neston
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
23 Oct 2021 - Black Ties On Ready to Support Our Veterans

Published: 13th October 2021 12:12

Walk the red carpet at The Parkgate Clubhouse to support Parkgate lad Harry Twells, in fundraising for the Royal Marines Charity, ahead of his Transatlantic row in December.

Harry Twells pictured with Harry Twells pictured with "Danielle" in the background, the Atlantic Dagger's trusted rowing boat.

Harry Twells, local Parkgate lad, will row across the Atlantic Ocean, in aid of the Royal Marines Charity and with team 'Atlantic Dagger', is hosting a Black Tie Evening at the Parkgate Clubhouse, to raise funds that enable the charity to give better care and support to Royal Marines and the families who are in need.

Harry explains: "This December myself and three other lads, two serving and two ex-Royal Marines will make the team 'Atlantic Dagger' that will row the 3,000 mile New Ocean Wave Transatlantic race from Gran Canaria to Barbados in order to raise money for The Royal Marines Charity, an organisation that provides support, advice and friendship to serving and retired Royal Marines.
 
"We are looking to raise as much money as we possibly can for this incredible charity and we appreciate any form of donation that you can spare."
 
On the Black Tie Evening you will glide the red carpet, ready for your photograph with special guest Chris Martin, next to the Ocean rowing boat. After being served a complimentary glass of fizz and two course meal, our after dinner speaker Chris Martin will share his experience being one of the first pair to row 7,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean.
 
We'll be holding a charity raffle and auction and have some amazing prizes, including holidays away, signed football shirts, custom bottles of Royal Marines Port and much more.
 
We will be finishing the night in style on the dance floor with a vinyl DJ from SlipMat Records.
 
Saturday 23rd October 2021 at The Parkgate Clubhouse.
 
Doors open at 6pm.
 

Tickets are £50 per person and you may book online through FIXR.

Atlantic Dagger's Black Tie Evening poster.

You can follow our progress on Instragram and Facebook and find out much more on our GoFundMe page where you can also make a personal donation. 
 
Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities
Anybody interested in our corporate sponsorship opportunities, we cater for everything from small business to big brand names.
 
Our sponsorship package includes some amazing goodies like our exclusive Atlantic Dagger custom bottle of port worth over £100 and a Royal Marines plaque to mark the start of our journey.
 
You may request the sponsorship package by getting in touch through email or please call 07500 800507.

The Parkgate Clubhouse

The Parkgate Clubhouse
The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

 

 

Nearby postcodes

