6 Nov 2021 - Burton Village Bonfire Night

Come and enjoy Bonfire Night in Burton on Saturday 6th November.



Open from 5pm

Bonfire Lit 6.30pm

Firework Display at 7pm

If you fancy a nibble during the evening there will be food stalls available together with Ginger Cat Coffee, mulled wine, and if you would like something stronger the bar in the Sports Club will be open.

Bring the family along for a special display

Adults £6

4-14 year olds £4 and

Under 4 free

No sparklers to reduce risk of accidents. Glowsticks will be on sale and you're welcome to bring your own.

Cashless entry, but please bring cash for stalls



Parking in the village is limited, you can park instead at Bishop Wilson School on Puddington Lane.

Saturday 6 November 2021

Field behind Gladstone Village Hall



The Village

Burton

Neston

CH64 5TW

