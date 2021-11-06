6 Nov 2021 - Burton Village Bonfire Night
|Published: 15th October 2021 16:48
Come and enjoy Bonfire Night in Burton on Saturday 6th November.
Firework Display at 7pm
If you fancy a nibble during the evening there will be food stalls available together with Ginger Cat Coffee, mulled wine, and if you would like something stronger the bar in the Sports Club will be open.
Bring the family along for a special display
Adults £6
4-14 year olds £4 and
Under 4 free
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TW
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.