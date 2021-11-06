  • Bookmark this page

6 Nov 2021 - Burton Village Bonfire Night

Published: 15th October 2021 16:48

Come and enjoy Bonfire Night in Burton on Saturday 6th November.

Burton Bonfire Night
 
Open from 5pm
 
Bonfire Lit 6.30pm
 

Firework Display at 7pm

If you fancy a nibble during the evening there will be food stalls available together with Ginger Cat Coffee, mulled wine, and if you would like something stronger the bar in the Sports Club will be open.

Bring the family along for a special display

Adults £6
4-14 year olds £4 and
Under 4 free

No sparklers to reduce risk of accidents. Glowsticks will be on sale and you're welcome to bring your own.
 
Cashless entry, but please bring cash for stalls
 
Parking in the village is limited, you can park instead at Bishop Wilson School on Puddington Lane.
 
Saturday 6 November 2021
 
Field behind Gladstone Village Hall

The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TW

gladstonevillagehall.org.uk

