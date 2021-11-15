  • Bookmark this page

15 Nov 2021 - Break Away from the Screen and Set the Building Blocks to Improving Your Wellness

Published: 19th October 2021 15:27

Dave and the Block Heads, Reasons to be Cheerful sessions 1, 2, 3.  

Community Interest Company Amber Button are keen to welcome you on their latest adult learning course.

Break away from screen-based gadgets and join us for a session of building blocks. Whether your passion is racing cars, architecture, Star Wars or Harry Potter, we have a range of kits for you to enjoy building - or bring your own.

Amber Button Building Blocks

Improve mental health, particularly following the pandemic, feel more relaxed and meet new people at our friendly and informal sessions. We will even provide the tea and biscuits.

This course is for adults aged over 19 who live in the CH64 area. All are welcome, but let's get as many men along as possible. Let us support your positive mental health.

Monday 15 November - 9.30-11am - Neston Community & Youth Centre

Free to attend

Please book at this link or text 07727 102956, leaving your name and contact number.

Neston Community & Youth Centre

Burton Road
Neston
CH64 9RE

 

