2-3 Nov 2021 - Wirral Bazaar

The Wirral Bazaar at Thornton Manor makes the perfect start to Christmas shopping, all under one roof.



"An exciting collection of over 60 handpicked stalls offering a wonderful variety of unique and beautiful Christmas gifts.", The Wirral Bazaar promises to introduce you to some wonderful products and makers, such as:

Handcrafted jewellery

Cashmere clothing

Silk and leather accessories

High quality books, art and stationery

Delicious food and specialist liqueurs

Men's, ladies' and children's wear

Much, much more!

Tuesday 2nd November 2021 - 2pm-8.30pm

Wednesday 3rd November 2021 - 9.30am - 3pm

£5 Admission - Refreshments available - Free Parking

All proceeds raised go directly to North West Cancer Research.

Walled Garden Marquee at Thornton Manor

Thornton Hough

Wirral

CH63 1JB

