The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
2-3 Nov 2021 - Wirral Bazaar

Published: 25th October 2021 14:25

The Wirral Bazaar at Thornton Manor makes the perfect start to Christmas shopping, all under one roof.

"An exciting collection of over 60 handpicked stalls offering a wonderful variety of unique and beautiful Christmas gifts.", The Wirral Bazaar promises to introduce you to some wonderful products and makers, such as:

Handcrafted jewellery
Cashmere clothing
Silk and leather accessories
High quality books, art and stationery
Delicious food and specialist liqueurs
Men's, ladies' and children's wear
Much, much more!

Wirral Bazaar at Thornton Manor.

Tuesday 2nd November 2021 - 2pm-8.30pm

Wednesday 3rd November 2021 - 9.30am - 3pm

£5 Admission - Refreshments available - Free Parking

All proceeds raised go directly to North West Cancer Research.

Walled Garden Marquee at Thornton Manor
Thornton Hough
Wirral
CH63 1JB

 

