13 Nov 21 - Willaston Rotary Quiz Night will Get You Guessing

Quiz Night Fundraiser for The Hive and other local and Rotary charities, organised by the Rotary Club of Willaston and South Wirral.



Saturday 13 November, at 7.30pm

Teams of 4 to 8 people, £10 entry

Food - Cash bar - Prizes!

Please note that we are unable to accept card payments at the Memorial Hall.

Book now: call Fiona on 0151 384 3081 or email willaston.secretary@gmail.com.

Willaston Memorial Hall

The Green

Willaston

Neston

CH64 2XR

