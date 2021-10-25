13 Nov 21 - Willaston Rotary Quiz Night will Get You Guessing
Quiz Night Fundraiser for The Hive and other local and Rotary charities, organised by the Rotary Club of Willaston and South Wirral.
Saturday 13 November, at 7.30pm
Teams of 4 to 8 people, £10 entry
Food - Cash bar - Prizes!
Please note that we are unable to accept card payments at the Memorial Hall.
Book now: call Fiona on 0151 384 3081 or email willaston.secretary@gmail.com.
Willaston Memorial Hall
The Green
Willaston
Neston
CH64 2XR
