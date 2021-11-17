15-17 Nov 2021 - Storytime with Santa
|Published: 27th October 2021 21:05
On Wednesday 15th and Friday 17th December between 10am to 11am will be an enchanting Christmas experience for children.
Enjoy listening to captivating tales told by Santa himself.
Meet in the coffee shop, where your little one will enjoy a homemade biscuit and a drink, before travelling to the magical grotto to meet Santa, listen to a story and receive their gift.
Tickets are £10
Gordale Garden and Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF
