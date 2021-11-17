  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
15-17 Nov 2021 - Storytime with Santa

Published: 27th October 2021 21:05

An enchanting Christmas experience, listening to captivating tales told by Santa himself.

15-17 Nov 2021 - Storytime with Santa

On Wednesday 15th and Friday 17th December between 10am to 11am will be an enchanting Christmas experience for children.

Enjoy listening to captivating tales told by Santa himself.

Meet in the coffee shop, where your little one will enjoy a homemade biscuit and a drink, before travelling to the magical grotto to meet Santa, listen to a story and receive their gift.

Tickets are £10

Autumn 2021 at Gordale Garden and Home Centre.

Gordale Garden and Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF

Nearby postcodes

