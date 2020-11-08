8 Nov 2020 - Remembrance Sunday in Neston

Published: 29th October 2021 20:52

2021's Act of Remembrance in Neston will take place on Sunday 14th November.

A service of remembrance will take place on Thursday 11th November and another on Remembrance Sunday, for invited guests.

The Act of Remembrance will take place after the Sunday service, at 4pm, with prayers, wreath laying and a minute's silence.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography



Related content:

2019 Parade of Remembrance.

There will be no parade in 2021.

