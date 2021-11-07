7 Nov 2021 - Visiting choristers Join Together from Wirral Churches

Published: 3rd November 2021 17:27

On this Sunday evening, a visiting choir of choristers from various other Wirral Churches will sing a traditional Choral Evensong.

On Sunday November 7th at 6.30pm, at Willaston Parish Church. A visiting choir of choristers from various other Wirral Churches will sing a traditional Choral Evensong.

Music by Schubert, Stanford, Mozart, William Smith, and some favourite hymns.

Christ Church

Neston Road

Willaston

CH64 2TL

