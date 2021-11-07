7 Nov 2021 - Visiting choristers Join Together from Wirral Churches
|Published: 3rd November 2021 17:27
On this Sunday evening, a visiting choir of choristers from various other Wirral Churches will sing a traditional Choral Evensong.
On Sunday November 7th at 6.30pm, at Willaston Parish Church. A visiting choir of choristers from various other Wirral Churches will sing a traditional Choral Evensong.
Music by Schubert, Stanford, Mozart, William Smith, and some favourite hymns.
Christ Church
Neston Road
Willaston
CH64 2TL
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.