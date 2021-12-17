17 Dec 2021 - Neston Friday Christmas Market

Published: 8th November 2021 09:00

Neston's Christmas Friday Market this year will take place on Friday 17th December, at the normal Friday market time of 8am until 2pm.

Christmas Market 2020.

It will be the popular regular Friday market with festive additions including live entertainment provided by the 64 N'Ukes, Hip & Harmony Community Choir and the Little Actors Theatre Company over 50s group.

There will be a ‘most festive stall' competition for the market traders which will be judged by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Neston.

This will be a great opportunity for you to soak up the Christmas atmosphere, enjoy the

entertainment, maybe have a bite to eat or a hot drink and perhaps purchase some gifts and treats at the same time. The market has such good quality and good value stalls that Scrooge is rumoured to be planning to visit for this event too.

The final market of the year will take place on Tuesday 21st December (8am to 2pm). Neston Town Council are delighted to welcome The Neston Singers to this market, during the morning, to sing carols and provide a very joyful atmosphere to the last market of the year.

Please note that there will be no market on Friday 24th December or Friday 31st December.

Nicky McMahon (Market Manager) said "Neston Town Council and Neston Market Traders would like to thank you for your custom during a difficult year and to wish you all a very happy Christmas. We look forward to seeing you all at the market during the festive season".

Neston Town Council

Neston Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

0151 336 3840

council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk Neston Town HallHigh StreetNestonCH64 9TR

