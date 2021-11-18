  • Bookmark this page

18 Nov 2021 - Neston Flower Society Upcoming Christmas Demonstrations

Published: 10th November 2021 11:08

Special guests visiting Neston Flower Society for some wonderful events, coming up before Christmas 2021.

Visitors are very welcome to attend. The venue details, timings and ticket pries are detailed below.

Beautiful blooms.

Thursday 18th November, 2021

Neston Flower Society is delighted to welcome national demonstrator Beryl Cotton from North Wales, with her Christmas demonstration Unexpected Blessings.

Please note our new venue for this event is the Parkgate and Neston United Reformed Church on Parkgate Road (Neston, CH64 6UZ).

Doors open at 9.45am and the demonstration starts at 10.30am.

All flower desigs will be raffled.

Tickets are £5.

---------

Thursday 9th December 2021

Neston Flower Society welcomes Kate Russell and Patti Dawson with their charity Christmas demonstration Christmas Pudding.

Again, this event will be held at our new venue the Parkgate and Neston URC Church on Parkgate Road.

Doors open at 9.45am, to start the demonstration at 10.30am.

Tickets £5 and include mulled wine and a mice pie. There will also be a raffle.

---------

Tuesday 14th December 

 Neston Flower Society is holding a Christmas wreath workshop at the URC Community Hall on Moorside Lane, Neston (behind the church).

Time still to be advised, but this will be a morning workshop.

The ticket cost is £20, including all materials and refreshments.

To secure your place, please telephone 0151 336 3170.

---------

 

 

