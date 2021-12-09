9 Dec 2021 - Neston Flower Society Upcoming Christmas Demonstrations

Published: 19th November 2021 13:03

Special guests visiting Neston Flower Society for some wonderful events, coming up before Christmas 2021.

Visitors are very welcome to attend. The venue details, timings and ticket prices are detailed below.

Thursday 9th December 2021

Neston Flower Society welcomes Kate Russell and Patti Dawson with their charity Christmas demonstration Christmas Pudding.

Again, this event will be held at our new venue the Parkgate and Neston URC Church on Parkgate Road.

Doors open at 9.45am, to start the demonstration at 10.30am.

Tickets £5 and include mulled wine and a mice pie. There will also be a raffle.

---------

Tuesday 14th December

Neston Flower Society is holding a Christmas wreath workshop at the URC Community Hall on Moorside Lane, Neston (behind the church).

Time is still to be advised, but this will be a morning workshop.

The ticket cost is £20, including all materials and refreshments.

To secure your place, please telephone 0151 336 3170.

---------

