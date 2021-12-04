3-4 Dec 2021 - Neston Players Present Not One But Two Fabulous Christmas Performances

Published: 10th November 2021 17:12

Neston Players aren't letting COVID stop them from appearing on the Town Hall stage this December, Carol's tale needs to be told and they're also throwing in a potty panto for good measure.

For two nights only, Neston Players will perform firstly The Twisted Carol and then The Frog and the Fungus on Saturday evening.

For a flavour of The Twisted Carol, think Carol Twist hates Christmas bah, humbug! John Lees explains: "The Civic Hall is closed and that suits her just fine. COVID is still trying to spoil everyone's fun. Even better.

"But Neston Players are not so easily deterred! Despite the difficulties, they have a plan to allow Carol's tale to be told, and throw in a potty panto for good measure."

Neston Players in The Flint Street Nativity, 2019.

We'll see you at Neston Town Hall, admittance by pre-booked ticket only

Friday, 3 December, 8pm

Saturday, 4 December, 7.30pm

The ticket price is £10 and that includes refreshments.

To book, or for further details, please email nestonplayersmembers@gmail.com.

