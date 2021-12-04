  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Christmas in Neston 2021

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

3-4 Dec 2021 - Neston Players Present Not One But Two Fabulous Christmas Performances

Published: 10th November 2021 17:12

Neston Players aren't letting COVID stop them from appearing on the Town Hall stage this December, Carol's tale needs to be told and they're also throwing in a potty panto for good measure. 

For two nights only, Neston Players will perform firstly The Twisted Carol and then The Frog and the Fungus on Saturday evening.

For a flavour of The Twisted Carol, think Carol Twist hates Christmas bah, humbug! John Lees explains: "The Civic Hall is closed and that suits her just fine. COVID is still trying to spoil everyone's fun. Even better.

"But Neston Players are not so easily deterred! Despite the difficulties, they have a plan to allow Carol's tale to be told, and throw in a potty panto for good measure."

Neston Players in The Flint Street Nativity, 2019.Neston Players in The Flint Street Nativity, 2019.

We'll see you at Neston Town Hall, admittance by pre-booked ticket only

Friday, 3 December, 8pm

Saturday, 4 December, 7.30pm

The ticket price is £10 and that includes refreshments.

To book, or for further details, please email nestonplayersmembers@gmail.com.

Neston Players Christmas 2021 poster.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies