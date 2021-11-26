26 Nov 2021 - Willaston Christmas Lights and Santa's Sleigh Route for 2021

Published: 10th November 2021 20:00

Bringing Christmas to Willaston, the Rotary Club with flick the switch and get the festive lights dazzling. Santa can't wait to see you there and is excited to take his sleigh out for a practice run.



Willaston and South Wirral Rotary Club invite you to the lights sitch-on and give your little ones the opportunity to meet Santa.

Join together on Willaston Green CH64 2XR, Friday 26th November, from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Lights will be lit at 6pm. Meet Santa at 6.10pm.

Country Market - Food and Drink - Willaston Ladies Choir - Sarah Kincey - Simon le Barber - White Feather Home - Oak View Deli - Jillian Dawn Florist - Peppers Café

Santa's Sleigh Routes



Santa and his sleigh will be busy mapping out his Christmas Eve journey, with routes planned as follows:

Friday, 26 November - Hawthorn Drive estate, Briardale and Overdale (after visiting Willaston Green).

Thursday, 2 December - Meadow Lane estate, Broadlake and Elm Road.

Wednesday, 8 December - Ashtree Farm Court, Wallcroft, Old Vicarage estate.

Tuesday, 14 December - a new route for Santa's sleigh tonight, visiting Palladian Garden.

