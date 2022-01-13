13 Jan 2022 - January Virtual Open Day at Wirral Met College

Published: 9th December 2021 13:51

Important notice: Due to rising Covid numbers in the area and to keep staff, students and yourselves safe, Wirral Met College has taken the decision to move the January Open Day online.

Wirral Met is delighted to be hosting an interactive Virtual Open Day on Thursday 13 January, 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

The evening will feature live talks from college staff, plus the opportunity to chat to tutors online, explore virtual tours, find out more about our courses and make your application!

School Leavers (16-18s) - 4.30pm - 5.30pm

School Leavers (16-18s) - 5.30pm - 6.30pm

19+ and university level courses - 6.30pm - 7.30pm

Choose this option if you are aged 19+ and interested in any of the following: part-time or full-time courses, online courses, short courses, university level courses (such as a degree)



After the live talk, you will have the chance to visit our website for exclusive content and ask any questions to our experienced tutors.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to get in touch via marketing@wmc.ac.uk or 0151 551 7777.

