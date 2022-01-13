  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

13 Jan 2022 - January Virtual Open Day at Wirral Met College

Published: 9th December 2021 13:51

Important notice: Due to rising Covid numbers in the area and to keep staff, students and yourselves safe, Wirral Met College has taken the decision to move the January Open Day online.

Wirral Met is delighted to be hosting an interactive Virtual Open Day on Thursday 13 January, 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

The evening will feature live talks from college staff, plus the opportunity to chat to tutors online, explore virtual tours, find out more about our courses and make your application!

Book your place on a live talk

School Leavers (16-18s) - 4.30pm - 5.30pm

School Leavers (16-18s) - 5.30pm - 6.30pm

19+ and university level courses - 6.30pm - 7.30pm
Choose this option if you are aged 19+ and interested in any of the following: part-time or full-time courses, online courses, short courses, university level courses (such as a degree)

After the live talk, you will have the chance to visit our website for exclusive content and ask any questions to our experienced tutors.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to get in touch via marketing@wmc.ac.uk or 0151 551 7777.

Sign up today to secure your place

Open Day at Wirral Met College.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies