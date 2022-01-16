16 Jan 2022 - January Open Day at Wirral Met College

Published: 11th November 2021 16:40

Wirral Met is opening its doors to prospective students and you are invited.

Are you seeking your career pathway and would like some information and guidance? Find out more about the great range of studies and facilities available to you, at Wirral Met College.

The first Open Day event in 2022 is Thursday, 13 January, 4.30pm to 7pm.

Discover the college's state-of-the-art facilities.

Receive free information and guidance

(financial support, learning support and careers advice).

Talk to specialist course tutors about different subject areas and your choice of career.

Chat with Student Ambassadors about college life.

Ask any questions and make an application.

With five specialist campuses offering a wide range of career-led courses for ages 16 and over, you are sure to find the right pathway for you!

---------

Twelve Quays

Morpeth Dock, Shore Road, Birkenhead, CH41 1AG

- Access to Higher Education

- Animal Management

- Art, Design, Creative Media and Music

- Automotive

- Childcare and Early Years

- Computing and IT

- Engineering

- Health and Social Care

- Science

- Social Studies

- Teacher Training

---------

Conway Park

Europa Boulevard, Birkenhead, CH41 4NT

- British Sign Language

- English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)

- Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy

- Hospitality and Culinary Arts

- Skills for Life and Work

- Travel, Tourism and Aviation

---------

Wirral Waters

Tower Road, Birkenhead, CH41 1AA

- Bricklaying

- Carpentry and Joinery

- Electrical Installation

- Painting and Decorating

- Plumbing and Gas

- Plastering

- Professional and Digital Construction

---------

The Oval

Old Chester Road, Bebington, CH63 7LH

- Sports Coaching and Management

- Personal Training

- Outdoor Education

- Public Services

- Uniformed Services

---------

Hamilton

Argyle Street, Birkenhead, CH41 6AY

- Accounting and Professional Studies

- Human Resources (CIPD)

---------

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.