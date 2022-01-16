  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

16 Jan 2022 - January Open Day at Wirral Met College

Published: 11th November 2021 16:40

Wirral Met is opening its doors to prospective students and you are invited.

Are you seeking your career pathway and would like some information and guidance? Find out more about the great range of studies and facilities available to you, at Wirral Met College.

The first Open Day event in 2022 is Thursday, 13 January, 4.30pm to 7pm.

Wirral Met College January 2022 Open Day.

Book now to:

Discover the college's state-of-the-art facilities.

Receive free information and guidance
(financial support, learning support and careers advice).

Talk to specialist course tutors about different subject areas and your choice of career.

Chat with Student Ambassadors about college life.

Ask any questions and make an application.

With five specialist campuses offering a wide range of career-led courses for ages 16 and over, you are sure to find the right pathway for you!

---------

Twelve Quays

Morpeth Dock, Shore Road, Birkenhead, CH41 1AG

- Access to Higher Education
- Animal Management
- Art, Design, Creative Media and Music
- Automotive
- Childcare and Early Years
- Computing and IT
- Engineering
- Health and Social Care
- Science
- Social Studies
- Teacher Training

---------

Conway Park

Europa Boulevard, Birkenhead, CH41 4NT

- British Sign Language
- English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)
- Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy
- Hospitality and Culinary Arts
- Skills for Life and Work
- Travel, Tourism and Aviation

---------

Wirral Waters

Tower Road, Birkenhead, CH41 1AA

- Bricklaying
- Carpentry and Joinery
- Electrical Installation
- Painting and Decorating
- Plumbing and Gas
- Plastering
- Professional and Digital Construction

---------

The Oval

Old Chester Road, Bebington, CH63 7LH

- Sports Coaching and Management
- Personal Training
- Outdoor Education
- Public Services
- Uniformed Services

---------

Hamilton

Argyle Street, Birkenhead, CH41 6AY

- Accounting and Professional Studies
- Human Resources (CIPD)

---------

Sign up today to secure your place!

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies