14 & 18 Nov 2021 - Sunday Roast at Bistro 1881

Published: 12th November 2021 11:13

On Sunday 14th and 28th November the 1881 Bistro will serve their delicious Sunday Roast, upstairs in the Cranston.

What better way to spend a cosy Sunday than enjoying good food and fine wines, overlooking the wonderful views that The Neston Club has to offer.

Tables are available to book from midday to 4pm.

There will be a choice of starters, roast meats. vegetarian options and desserts.

Two courses for £17 and three courses for £20.

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

t: 0151 336 4199

e: enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk



