4 Dec 2021 - Lots of Laughs for the Whole Family, it's Panto Season

Published: 12th November 2021 20:49

Neston-based professional company, Little Actors Theatre is presenting a micro tour of Cinderella, an original take on this classic fairytale which is ideal for the whole family.

The micro tour of small-scale venues and rural communities will see Little Actors stop at Gladstone Village Hall in Burton, with their pantomime production of Cinderella.

Written by accomplished actor, writer and director Mike Lockley, the play is an original take on the classic fairytale.

Visiting the panto before Christmas is the ideal trip out for the whole family. With a wealth of great characters, favourite songs and lots and lots of laughs, you're sure to be entertained.

Samantha Giblin, founder of Little Actors, has extensive experience working with children in the community running a variety of drama activities in schools, nurseries and directing full scale productions with after school drama clubs. Taking that experience onstage, Samantha is just one of the actors who'll be bringing the story to life and lighting up your children's eyes.

Saturday, 4th December - 4.30pm and 7.30pm

For further details on booking please contact 0151 336 4302, email mail@littleactorstheatre.com, or visit Gladstone Village Hall website.

The tour will also visit St Mary's Creative Space in Chester and West Kirby Arts Centre.

Gladstone Village Hall

The Village

Burton

Neston

CH64 5TH

