  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

4 Dec 2021 - Lots of Laughs for the Whole Family, it's Panto Season

Published: 12th November 2021 20:49

Neston-based professional company, Little Actors Theatre is presenting a micro tour of Cinderella, an original take on this classic fairytale which is ideal for the whole family.  

The micro tour of small-scale venues and rural communities will see Little Actors stop at Gladstone Village Hall in Burton, with their pantomime production of Cinderella.

Written by accomplished actor, writer and director Mike Lockley, the play is an original take on the classic fairytale.

Visiting the panto before Christmas is the ideal trip out for the whole family. With a wealth of great characters, favourite songs and lots and lots of laughs, you're sure to be entertained.

Samantha Giblin, founder of Little Actors, has extensive experience working with children in the community running a variety of drama activities in schools, nurseries and directing full scale productions with after school drama clubs. Taking that experience onstage, Samantha is just one of the actors who'll be bringing the story to life and lighting up your children's eyes.

Cinderella by Mike Lockley.

Saturday, 4th December - 4.30pm and 7.30pm

BOOK YOUR FAMILY'S TICKETS TODAY

 For further details on booking please contact 0151 336 4302, email mail@littleactorstheatre.com, or visit Gladstone Village Hall website.

The tour will also visit St Mary's Creative Space in Chester and West Kirby Arts Centre. Gladstone Village Hall, Burton.
Gladstone Village Hall

The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies