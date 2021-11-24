  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

24 Nov 2021 - Memory Café at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 17th November 2021 10:38

The Blue Bicycle coffee shop invite you to join Dementia Together Wirral for their monthly Memory Café.

Wednesday 24th November 3pm - 5pm, we are delighted to welcome back the wonderful volunteers from Dementia Wirral for our monthly Memory Café.

 The Blue Bicycle

Regular Memory Cafés at The Blue Bicycle are a popular fixture on the calendar, well attended by anyone affected by dementia and memory loss.

Everyone is welcome to join in for a relaxing afternoon of socialising and of course, our usual best-in-class coffee and cakes, served with a smile.

The Blue Bicycle

Offering social support and friendship across Wirral since 2017, Dementia Together Wirral can aid anyone living with or supporting someone with the condition.

The Blue Bicycle say: "Join us for informal chat and sharing of experience, no need to book. You can of course just come for a coffee and watch the interaction, to see if it is for you."

The monthly cafés happen on the last Wednesday of each month, 3pm - 5pm.The Blue Bicycle

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk


 Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies