10 Dec 21 - Neston Singers Perform in Neston Market Square

Published: 21st November 2021 17:24

On Friday 10 December, Neston Singers will be singing outside Sainsbury's and collecting in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Raising money for MNDA. They'll be spreading some Christmas joy in the market square, from 10am.

Organised by the Wirral Group of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, there will be a bucket collection, raising funds for MNDA.

Neston Friday Market

Behind Neston Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

