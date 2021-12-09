9 Dec 2021 - Exclusive Early Bird Christmas Shopping Nights at Linghams

Published: 27th November 2021 20:49

Be greeted with a glass of fizz at Linghams Booksellers exclusive early bird Christmas shopping events.

Limited spaces are available for Linghams exclusive Christmas shopping nights.

Arrive to a glass of fizz, get 10% discount and fantastic book recommendations on the night.

Tickets are £20 per person and the ticket price is redeemable against your shopping purchases at the event.

To book, call 0151 342 7290

The event will take place on Thursday 9th December, 5.30pm to 8pm.

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

