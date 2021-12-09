  • Bookmark this page

9 Dec 2021 - Exclusive Early Bird Christmas Shopping Nights at Linghams

Published: 27th November 2021 20:49

Be greeted with a glass of fizz at Linghams Booksellers exclusive early bird Christmas shopping events.

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall, festive exterior.CREDIT: @neilmcdan on Instagram.

Limited spaces are available for Linghams exclusive Christmas shopping nights.

Arrive to a glass of fizz, get 10% discount and fantastic book recommendations on the night.

Tickets are £20 per person and the ticket price is redeemable against your shopping purchases at the event. 

To book, call 0151 342 7290

The event will take place on Thursday 9th December, 5.30pm to 8pm.

Exclusive Christmas Shopping Nights by Linghams.

Linghams

248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

