The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Christmas in Neston 2021

View a map of Neston

27 Nov 2021 - Celebrate the Season at Gladstone Village Hall in Burton

Published: 22nd November 2021 20:58

Theatre4All and Rock Ferry Operatic Society present Something for Everyone at Christmas, their Christmas production including mince pies with Santa and a little helper in the form of Charlie the Shetland pony.

Charlie the Shetland at Parkgate Pony Sanctuary.CREDIT: PPS Facebook page. Charlie the Shetland at Parkgate Pony Sanctuary, with his own little helper.

On Saturday 27th November 2021 at 7pm, Gladstone Village Hall will come alive with festive cheer.

With mulled wine for those over eighteen and mince pies by The Great British Bakehouse in Neston, this is the perfect time to celebrate Christmas with the family and the community. There will be a full band and the bar will be open.
 
The children are in for a real treat with Father Christmas visiting, bringing along his little helper: Charlie the Shetland pony will be ready to pose for lots of photos.
 
Raising funds for the Village Hall and for Parkgate Pony Sanctuary, the local charity that looks after horses and ponies that need our help due to unforeseen circumstance, neglect or abuse.
 
They say: "The sanctuary continues to exist purely by financial support from the public through sponsorships, donations, adoptions, fund-raising events and time given by volunteers."
 
Tickets are £10 per adult, £8.50 for concessions. Those aged 16 and under are £6 (no mulled wine) and children 3 and under are free.
 
Call Nikki today on 07969 040 767 to book, or email theatre4all.nw@gmail.com.
 
All tickets must be purchased before the event as we are limited on numbers. There may not be tickets available on the door, so please book early. We would hate to have to turn you away.

Theatre4All and RFOS present...

Gladstone Village Hall logo.
Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
CH64 5TH

w: gladstonevillagehall.org

 

