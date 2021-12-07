7 Dec 2021 - Ness Neighbours Coffee Morning

Published: 23rd November 2021 20:29

Ness Neighbours meet on the first Thursday of each month, at Ness Village Hall.

Between 10am and 12 noon, Ness Neighbours meet for a chat and a brew.

All are welcome to come and enjoy freshly brewed coffee, home-baked cakes and friendly conversation.

Their next convivial gathering will be on Tuesday, 7th December. It will have a special Christmas theme with mince pies and a free glass of sherry included in the entry fee of £3.

Ness Village Hall

Neston Road

Ness

Cheshire

CH64 4AT

