17 Dec 2021 - CANCELLED The Christmas Book Before Bedtime
|Published: 14th December 2021 00:41
CANCELLED - Come and join us for the Christmas Book before bedtime for our youngest members of Church.
In light of recent Coronavirus updates, we have taken the decision to cancel the Book Before Bedtime at St Nicholas Church, Burton, this Friday.
Taking place at St Nicholas Church, Burton on Friday, 17th December.
Starting at 6.30pm and finishing at 7.15pm we have a story, sing a song and play a game and then finish with refreshments of (not too) hot chocholate, juice and a biscuit. Come in your PJs, bring your teddy bear and join the fun.
St Nicholas' Church
The Vicarage
Vicarage Lane
Burton
CH64 5TJ
Comments
