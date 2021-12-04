4 Dec 2021 - Neville Southall Book Signing

Published: 2nd December 2021 16:13

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to invite you to a book signing event with Toffee legend Neville Southall and author pals Darren Griffiths, Rob Sawyer and Gavin Buckland.

Calling all Everton fans! We're welcoming author pals and ex EFC player Neville Southall to Linghams for book signings.





Synopsis

Boys From the Blue Stuff by Gavin Buckland

In May 1985 Everton were the best team in Europe, having romped to the First Division title and lifted the European Cup Winners' Cup in thrilling style. That twin triumph was the culmination of a long and occasionally treacherous journey that started with the departure of Harry Catterick twelve years earlier. Set in the wider cultural and economic context of the time, Boys from the Blue Stuff tells the story of that passage.

Chronicling the efforts of Billy Bingham and Gordon Lee to return the club to the summit of English football and out of the shadow cast across Stanley Park by their dominant neighbours, Boys from the Blue Stuff concludes with how Howard Kendall overcame the dark days of 1983 to produce the most successful Everton team in history.

Expertly researched and brilliantly written, Boys from the Blue Stuff is the definitive account of an era in which Everton touched the extremes of triumph and despair, leaving an indelible mark on the club's illustrious history.



Toffee Soccer by David France, Rob Sawyer and Gavin Buckland.



Expertly researched and beautifully illustrated, Toffee Soccer highlights Everton Football Club's significant contribution to North American soccer and vice versa. The book summarises every tour game and profiles every player and includes hundreds of previously unseen photographs and illustrations, as well as original interviews with everyone from Wayne Rooney to the late Alan Ball.

Toffee Soccer is a must read for all soccer fans, irrespective of accent.

There is no need to book, please attend the bookshop for the event.

The event will take place on Saturday 4 December 2021, starting 11am.



248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

