13-14 Dec 2021 - Wander Through the Walled Garden of Poulton Hall

Published: 3rd December 2021 11:11

Stroll through the parkland and walled gardens of Poulton Hall on a magical Winter Wonderland Walk.

Wander Through the Walled Garden of Poulton Hall

Visitors will be greeted by a witch, and ushered through a wardrobe into gardens inspired by Narnia, Neverland, Middle Earth, Wonderland, Camelot, and other worlds of the imagination. 

A storyteller will send you on your way through the ornamental beech woodland and Santa will be there too, of course. Hot chocolate (or squash) and gingerbread men are included, towards the end of the walk.

The gardens will be illuminated for your enjoyment between 4pm and 7pm (last entry at 6pm) on Friday 3 December, Saturday 4th, Monday 13th and Tuesday 15th December. 

Tickets need to be booked in advance, for a specified time slot. Entries are staggered, bookable at 10 minute intervals.

Tickets are £6 per adult and £4 for children and they're available to book on Ticket Source or click the poster above.

Book Now

The walk is 1.2 kilometres and takes about an hour. It is suitable for all ages, being entirely flat, but with some soft and uneven ground.  

More information is available on the website poultonhall.co.uk. 

Poulton Hall
CH63 9LN

