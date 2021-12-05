5 Dec 2021 - Presenting a Festive Victorian Market

Published: 3rd December 2021 15:50

Friends of Hampstons Well present A Festive Market at Gladstone Village Hall.

Pick up some unique gifts from local artisans at this very special market 12pm to 4pm, Sunday 5th December.

It's free to attend and ideal to find the perfect gift.

There will also be a prize presented for the best Victorian attire.



Gladstone Village Hall

The Village

Burton

CH64 5TH

w: gladstonevillagehall.org

