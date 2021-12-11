11 Dec 2021 - Christmas Fair Raising Funds for the Homeless and Those Less Fortunate
|Published: 7th December 2021 19:04
Join us at the Lady Hamilton Pub, with lots of fabulous businesses, selling products and raising money for the homeless and those less fortunate.
Go along and join in the Christmas spirit, 2pm, Saturday, 11 December.
There will be mince pies, mulled wine flowing, Bongo's Bingo and a raffle with great prizes.
Lady Hamilton Pub
Henley Road
Neston
CH64 0SG
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.