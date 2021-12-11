  • Bookmark this page

11 Dec 2021 - Christmas Fair Raising Funds for the Homeless and Those Less Fortunate

Published: 7th December 2021 19:04

Join us at the Lady Hamilton Pub, with lots of fabulous businesses, selling products and raising money for the homeless and those less fortunate. 

Go along and join in the Christmas spirit, 2pm, Saturday, 11 December.

There will be mince pies, mulled wine flowing, Bongo's Bingo and a raffle with great prizes.

Christmas Fair Raising Funds for the Homeless and Those Less Fortunate.

Lady Hamilton Pub

Henley Road
Neston
CH64 0SG

