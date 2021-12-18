18 Dec 2021 - Carol Singing in the Market Square

Published: 8th December 2021 11:34

Neston and District Churches Together (NDCT) will be spreading festive joy, singing carols in the Market Square.

NDCT is hosting carol singing in the Square on Saturday, 18th December from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Hoping to fill shoppers with the spirit of Christmas, all are very welcome to come along and enjoy the melody or maybe even join in.



