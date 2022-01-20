  • Bookmark this page

20 Jan 2022 - Anna Fleming Talks About a Rock Climber's Eye View of the Natural World

Published: 10th December 2021 12:47

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcomes Anna Fleming, for their first event in 2022.

Anna Feming brings alive a rock-climber's eye view of the natural world, tracing a geological and personal journey across the British Isles, over ten years. 

Synopsis

In Time on Rock Anna Fleming charts two parallel journeys: learning the craft of traditional rock climbing, and the new developing appreciation of the natural world it brings her. Through the story of her progress from terrified beginner to confident lead climber, she shows us how placing hand and foot on rock becomes a profound new way into the landscape.

Anna takes us from the gritstone rocks of the Peak District and Yorkshire to the gabbro pinnacles of the Cuillin, the slate of North Wales and the high plateau of the Cairngorms. Each landscape, and each type of rock, brings its own challenges and unique pleasures. She also shows us how climbing invites us into the history of a place: geologically, of course, but also culturally.

This book is Anna's journey of self-discovery, but it is also a guide to losing oneself in the greater majesty of the natural world. With great lyricism she explores how it feels to climb as a woman, the pleasures of the physical demands of climbing, fear and challenge, but more than anything, it is about a joyful connection to the mountains.

Tickets are £10, which is redeemable against purchase of the book.

The event will take place at 7pm on Thursday, 20 January 2022.

248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday. 

Linghams

