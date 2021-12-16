  • Bookmark this page

16 Dec 2021 - Blue Christmas Service

Published: 11th December 2021 20:15

This is a service with space for prayer, contemplation and music that reflects a quieter celebration of Christmas, because we know Christmas is not always the easiest time of year for everyone.

We know that Christmas is not always the easiest to celebrate for everyone, but we believe that no matter what you are feeling you can have an opportunity to worship and pray with the community.

This is a service with space for prayer, contemplation and music that reflects a quieter celebration and provides the environment for people to know that God is near.

The service will be held at 7.30pm on Thursday, 16 December 2021, at Neston St Mary & St Helen Parish Church.

Blue Christmas Service at Neston Parish Church St Mary and St Helen.

Neston St. Mary & St.Helen

High Street
Neston
CH64 9TZ

 

